Coronavirus treatment: New drug combination to speed up recovery for patients; check details

Fighting COVID-19: With the number of Coronavirus infected patients on rise, health experts worldwide are experimenting different combinations of drugs to treat the deadly virus. A recent study published in The Lancet journal has highlighted that Remdesivir which is currently used for treatment can help reduce the recovery time to 11 days from 15 days. However, after studying 1,000 people, the study said that the drug alone would not be able to treat the infection. Also, it cannot help to reduce mortality rates, therefore, a combination of additional drugs have been used. The study explaining trials at Hong Kong University said that using three drugs, including interferon beta-1b, lopinavir-ritonavir, and ribavirin have been positive.

Till now, the lopinavir-ritonavir combo- an antiviral used for HIV patients has also been used. Sold under the name Kaletra, the drug was a part of COVID-19 clinical trials. Ribavirin, on the other hand, is also an antiviral which is used to treat Hepatitis C, among other diseases. Another drug which has been suggested to be used for treating Coronavirus is interferon beta-1b, an immunity booster used to treat multiple sclerosis. Using all three together is expected to give required results, the study asserted.

While testing the combination of these three drugs, the study said those who were given the combination of drugs recovered much faster than those who were just treated with Kaletra. The recovery was such that the patients treated with three drugs tested negative for the novel Coronavirus after 7 days. The study mentioned that the treatment involved some adverse effects also that included diarrhea and nausea. It added that the usage of these drugs helped symptoms disappear after an average of 4 days when compared to an average of 8 days for others who were given Kaletra.

It is to note that the study concluded that interferon beta-1b, lopinavir-ritonavir, and ribavirin taken together to an extent eliminate the virus along with speeding up the recovery. The combination is suggested for those with mild or moderate symptoms wherein it is unclear how this triple-drug combination will help severe cases.