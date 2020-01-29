Coronavirus treatment: Ministry of AYUSH issues advisory; says Homoeopathy, Ayurveda, Unani useful in preventing nCoV

Travel advisories have been issued by various foreign ministries across the globe for travellers to and from China. (Reuters)

Coronavirus has created global panic ever since its outbreak earlier this year in the Wuhan province of China. After having claimed about 132 lives in China, the novel Coronavirus (nCoV) has confirmed to have infected nearly 6,000 people in the country. Though no fatalities have been reported in India, a handful number of cases in certain parts of the country have been reported. The victims have been kept in isolation wards and special laboratories have been set up across the country to test the impact of the virus.

Travel advisories have been issued by various foreign ministries across the globe for travellers to and from China. Special screening processes have been made available at airports for a careful examination of travellers to avoid the virus from spreading. Though the exact cause of the novel Coronavirus (nCoV) is still unknown, health ministries have predicted that it could be due to the presence of exotic animal markets all across China.

In the 64th meeting of its Scientific Advisory Board on January 28, 2020, the Ministry of AYUSH, Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH) discussed the means to prevent the spread of Coronavirus infection using Homoeopathy and Ayurveda. The Research Councils of Government of India’s Ministry of AYUSH have issued advisory based on the traditional medicine practices in the country like Ayurveda, Homeopathy and Unani.

According to the advisory issued by the ministry, the following Ayurvedic practices have been suggested as preventive measures for Coronavirus:

1. Maintain personal hygiene

2. Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

3. Drink Shadang Paniya (Musta, Parpat, Usheer, Chandan, Udeechya & Nagar) processed water. How to make it – 10 gm powder boiled in 1 litre of water, until it reduces to half. Store it in a bottle and drink it when thirsty

4. Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands

5. Avoid close contact with people who are unwell

6. Disinfect touched objects and surfaces frequently

7. Use an N95 mask while travelling or working in public places

8. If Corona Viral infection is suspected, report to the nearest hospital immediately

In accordance with Ayurvedic practices, there are a few Prophylactic measures and Immunomodulatory drugs that can also be followed:

1. Strengthen the immune system through a healthy diet and lifestyle practices

2. Consume 5 gm of Agastya Harityaki, twice a day with warm water

3. Consume 500 mg of Samshamani Vati, twice a day

4. Consume 5 gm of Trikatu (Pippali, Marich & Shunthi) powder and 3 to 5 Tulsi leaves boiled in water, as and when required

5. Pratimarsa Nasya: Daily in the morning, instil two drops of Anu taila/Sesame oil in each nostril

*However, these advise should only be followed and adopted after consulting a registered Ayurveda practitioner only.

Unani Medicines that can be consumed and that may help in the symptomatic management of coronavirus:

1. 10-20 ml of SharbatUnnab, twice daily

2. 3-5 gm of TiryaqArba, twice daily

3. 5 gm of TiryaqNazla, twice daily

4. 3-5 gm of KhamiraMarwareed, once a day

5. Massage scalp and chest with RoghanBaboona or Roghan Mom or Kafoori Balm

6. Apply RoghanBanafsha in the nostrils

7. 4-8 drops of ArqAjeeb in freshwater, four times daily

8. In case of fever, take 2 pills of Habb-e-IkseerBukhar with lukewarm water, twice daily

9. 10 ml of SharbatNazla mixed in lukewarm water, twice daily

10. Chew 2 tablets of Qurs-e-Suaal, twice daily

(Disclaimer: The report is based on AYUSH advisory and it is for information purpose only. Please consult medical practitioner/s before starting any treatment.)