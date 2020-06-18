  • MORE MARKET STATS

Coronavirus treatment in Mumbai: App to provide information on ICU beds, ventilators

By: |
Published: June 18, 2020 10:13 AM

It would help people during emergency situations, she said after launching the 'Air-Venti' app on Wednesday.

Coronavirus treatment, Coronavirus treatment in mumbai, ICU beds, ventilators, covid 19 cases in munbai, ICU beds in mumbai, latest news on coronavirus outbreakTill Wednesday, Mumbai reported 61,501 COVID-19 cases and 3,242 deaths due to the disease. (Representational image)

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, citizens of Mumbai can now get information about the availability of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds and ventilators in hospitals of the city through a new mobile app, Mayor Kishori Pednekar has said. It would help people during emergency situations, she said after launching the ‘Air-Venti’ app on Wednesday.

“The app would help citizens in finding about the availability of ICU beds and ventilators in Mumbai hospitals,” Pednekar told reporters. The app is connected to the dashboard of the city’s disaster control room and its link can also be accessed through the Mumbai civic body’s app, she said.

Related News

Also read| Check Coronavirus latest updates here:

The ‘Air-Venti’ app can be downloaded through the Google Play Store, she added. Till Wednesday, Mumbai reported 61,501 COVID-19 cases and 3,242 deaths due to the disease.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Coronavirus treatment in Mumbai App to provide information on ICU beds ventilators
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1China reports 28 new coronavirus cases, Beijing ramps up testing as COVID-19 infections spike
2Life-saving innovations: IISc team builds ICU-grade ventilator prototype
3Covid-19: Rapid antigen testing in Delhi from June 20