Coronavirus treatment in Delhi likely to get cheaper

Some respite likely for coronavirus patients in the national capital from high prices charged by private hospitals for their treatments, as the Delhi government on Tuesday will discuss capping of medical fees charged by these healthcare institutions.

After Mumbai, Delhi has become the new hotspot of coronavirus outbreak in the country. As of June 16, with 42,829 confirmed covid-19 cases, the city ranked third after Maharashtra (110,744 cases) and Tamil Nadu (46504 cases); of which 16,427 people have been discharged, while 1,400 have lost their lives.

As the number of covid-19 cases continues to surge in Delhi, people are struggling to admit patients to the hospitals due to high demand. The coronavirus-induced lockdown has put many under financial distress. People have lost their jobs, many are facing salary cuts; many businesses have shut shops.

According to some posts widely shared on social media, some private hospitals in the city are charging exorbitant prices for the treatment of covid-19 patients, increasing further the suffering of the family. Many don’t have medical insurances also.

Though rates vary hospitals to hospitals, some private hospitals are charging, per day, up to Rs 25,000 for a bed in the general ward, Rs 30,000 for a private room and Rs 72,000 for a bed in the ICU with ventilator facility; around Rs 100,000 per day charge for treating a covid-19 patent, making treatment unaffordable for the poor.

After the reports of hospitals charging high prices came to notice, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has called a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the matter and decide the rate for covid-19 treatment by private hospitals and testing labs to make treatment affordable for all.

A committee, formed by the Union Home Ministry, will decide and submit rates to be followed by private hospitals. NITI Aayog member Dr. VK Paul, representatives from the Delhi governments and All India Institute of Medical Science are part of the committee.