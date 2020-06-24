Coronavirus treatment: Here’s what AYUSH Minister said on Patanjali’s Coronil; Check details

Patanjali claimed that their medicine was tested on patients who had COVID-19. (Image: ANI)

Patanjali’s coronavirus medicine: Patanjali’s Coronil can be rolled out to people only after Ayush Ministry gives the nod, AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik stated. A few hours after Yog guru Baba Ramdev’s ayurvedic consumer goods company Patanjali launched Coronil, a medicine to fight COVID-19, the Union Ministry of AYUSH put a halt on its advertisement. The ministry said that the medicine would have to be tested by it first before it can be rolled out for the people. Talking to news agency ANI, AYUSH minister Shripad Naik on Wednesday said that while the initiative taken by Patanjali during the pandemic is a good move, the medicine can only be rolled out with a due process.

It’s a good thing that Baba Ramdev has given a new medicine to the country but as per rule,it has to come to AYUSH Ministry first.They even said that they have sent a report. We’ll look into it&permission will be given after seeing the report: Shripad Naik,AYUSH Minister #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/SYJH5RroAt — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2020

He was further quoted by the agency as saying that the medicine is supposed to come to the AYUSH Ministry first, adding that Patanjali has said that they have sent a report on the medicine to them. He said that the ministry would check the report and then decide on giving them permission.

Patanjali on Tuesday had launched an ayurvedic medicine called Coronil at its Haridwar Yogpeeth after clinical trials were conducted by Patanjali Research Institute along with National Institute of Medical Science (NIMS), Jaipur. Patanjali claimed that their medicine was tested on patients who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus-induced COVID-19 and during the launch, Baba Ramdev claimed that the trial found that within three days of administering the medicine, 69% of the patients recovered, while all of the patients recovered within a week.

In a Twitter post by Patanjali co-founder Acharya Balkrishna, it was claimed that the medicine was the first evidence-based ayurvedic cure for COVID-19 and it was being manufactured by Divya Pharmacy as well as Patanjali Ayurved Limited.

The coronavirus pandemic has created a situation of chaos all over the world, and it has infected over 4.56 lakh people in India itself. It also accounts for nearly 14,500 deaths in the country.