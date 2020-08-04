Coronavirus treatment discovered? US scientists have found possible cure for COVID-19, says report

198,932 new cases of coronavirus have been reported across the world in the last 24 hours (Reuters file image)

A group of scientists in the United States has found a possible cure for the novel coronavirus that has left the world reeling since its outbreak in China, PTI reported today. As per a study published in the Science Translational Medicine journal, the scientists have found a therapeutic target that plays a major role in the replication of the virus inside a human body. The group of scientists has made an observation that the effort to competitively inhibit the role of the coronavirus 3C-like proteases, also known as 3CLpro can check the spread and longevity of the coronavirus.

“This paper describes protease inhibitors targeting coronavirus 3CLpro, which is a well-known therapeutic target,” one of the researchers Kyeong-Ok Chang who is a professor at Kansas State University in the US.

The researchers, in the paper published in the journal, said that they found that the use of optimized coronavirus 3CLpro inhibitors block the replication of SARS-CoV2 in cultured cells.

If the latest claims made by the US researchers on the coronavirus holds viable for a larger sample, it will serve the world in a big way as a number of moves made by the scientists across the world are yet to provide a concrete cure for the virus.

Earlier, a clinical survey done in the United Kingdom had shown an anti-inflammatory steroid- Dexamethasone was effective against coronavirus and it has the potential to save lives especially in critically ill patients of the coronavirus infection but nothing substantial has been found yet to implement the drug universally.

Meanwhile, as many as 198,932 new cases of coronavirus have been reported across the world in the last 24 hours taking the total tally of the world to 18,456,665. 11,665,214 people have recovered from this highly contagious disease while 697,189people have succumbed to it throughout the world.