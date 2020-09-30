  • MORE MARKET STATS

Coronavirus treatment: Common low-cost enzyme Catalase may help treat COVID-19, says report

By: |
September 30, 2020 4:53 PM

Coronavirus treatment: Catalase is produced naturally and used by humans, animals, and plants. Inside cells, the enzyme kick starts the breakdown of hydrogen peroxide, which can be toxic, into water and oxygen.

Coronavirus treatment, Coronavirus treatment news, Coronavirus treatment medicine, Coronavirus treatment update, Coronavirus treatment cost in India, Coronavirus treatment progress, Coronavirus treatment medicine name,Coronavirus treatment: Three types of tests were conducted, each addressing a different symptom of COVID-19. (Reuters image)

Coronavirus treatment: A commonly used low-cost enzyme Catalase has the potential to treat Coronavirus, PTI quoted a study as saying. Catalase holds potential as a therapeutic drug to treat COVID-19 symptoms, and suppress the reproduction of the novel coronavirus inside the body, the report says.

What is Catalase?

Related News

Catalase is produced naturally and used by humans, animals, and plants. Inside cells, the enzyme kick starts the breakdown of hydrogen peroxide, which can be toxic, into water and oxygen. The antioxidant enzyme is also commonly used worldwide in food production and as a dietary supplement.

Enzyme could offer a very effective therapeutic solution

“There is a lot of focus on vaccines and antiviral drugs, and rightly so,” Yunfeng Lu from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) in the US, said. “In the meantime, our research suggests this enzyme could offer a very effective therapeutic solution for the treatment of hyperinflammation that occurs due to SARS-CoV-2 virus, as well as hyperinflammation generally, said Lu, a senior author of the study published in the journal Advanced Materials. The team, including researchers from the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, and Jinan University, China developed the drug-delivery technology used in the experiments, as per the PTI report.

How does it work?

Three types of tests were conducted, each addressing a different symptom of COVID-19. The researchers demonstrated the enzyme’s anti-inflammatory effects and its ability to regulate the production of cytokines, a protein that is produced in white blood cells. Cytokines are an important part of the human immune system, but they can also signal the immune system to attack the body’s own cells if too many are made—a so-called “cytokine storm” that is reported in some patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

The researchers also showed that catalase can protect alveolar cells, which line the human lungs, from damage due to oxidation. The experiments showed that catalase can repress the replication of SARS-CoV-2 virus in rhesus macaques, a type of monkey, without noticeable toxicity.

“This work has far-reaching implications beyond the treatment of COVID-19. Cytokine storm is a lethal condition that can complicate other infections, such as influenza, as well as non-infectious conditions, like autoimmune disease,” Gregory Fishbein, a pathologist at UCLA, was quoted as saying by PTI.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Coronavirus treatment Common low-cost enzyme Catalase may help treat COVID-19 says report
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Brandwagon

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Focal Point

Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
Growth Pangs
Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
MG Hector launched at Rs 12.18 lakh: Disruptive pricing a worry for Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta?
MG Hector launched at Rs 12.18 lakh: Disruptive pricing a worry for Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta?
Tata Tigor EV launched: Prices start from Rs 9.99 lakh after FAME incentive
Tata Tigor EV launched: Prices start from Rs 9.99 lakh after FAME incentive
MG Hector Review: Game-changing SUV rivalling Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass
MG Hector Review: Game-changing SUV rivalling Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass
Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan says vaccines alone won’t be enough to fight Covid-19
2Battle against COVID-19: CCRS to submit report by November
3News reports on sero survey results fake: AAP govt; HC says don’t play games