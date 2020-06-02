Coronavirus treatment: Arvind Kejriwal launches app, helpline number for update on hospital beds in Delhi

He said that the newly launched app will update users with all the relevant information twice a day. (File image: ANI)

Amid the rising number of Coronavirus cases in the city leading to people scrambling to hospitals, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched an app that will show updates on the number of hospital beds available in every covid-designated hospitals in the national capital.

A state helpline number -1031 – has also been launched to check the status of bed availability in the state-designated Covid-19 hospitals. CM Kejriwal said that the government is well prepared to tackle the challenge lying ahead due to the trend of an increase in coronavirus cases. He reassured the public in his daily web-conference that if they test positive for coronavirus, the state government is prepared to provide all medical facilities.

Providing the reason behind launching the new app for hospital beds, Kejriwal said that he got to know about instances that people have been complaining about the lack of hospital beds in Delhi despite the fact as of today the city has 4,100 covid-designated beds vacant. Hence, he blamed the communication gap for such issues and said that the app has been launched to avoid all such problems.

Addressing the concerns on the number of ventilators available, Kejriwal said that 210 out of the total capacity- 302 ventilators are available in Delhi. He said that the newly launched app will update users with all the relevant information twice a day.

Earlier, Kejriwal had announced the move to seal the Delhi border with adjoining the National Capital region to check the spread of the Coronavirus outbreak. He had also sought people’s suggestions on the opening of borders before reviewing the situation in a week’s time.

The number of death due to the Covid-19 has risen sharply in Delhi in the last few days. In the last three consecutive days, Delhi has recorded spikes of more than 1,000 coronavirus cases per day. Delhi has reported as many as 1,295 new cases along with 57 deaths in the last 24 hours. As of today, Delhi has reported 19,844 coronavirus cases and 473 deaths.