Coronavirus treatment: After Covid-19 testing rates, bed charges in private hospitals to get cheaper in Delhi

On Thursday, the Delhi Chief Minister announced that the Delhi government has decided to cap the rates for Covid-19 RT-PCR test at Rs 2,400 inclusive of all charges

In a big relief for coronavirus patients in Delhi, charges have been reduced for covid-19 beds in private hospitals. A committee, formed by the Union Home Ministry on Friday, fixed rates to be charged by private hospitals in the national capital for isolation beds, ICUs without ventilator support & ICUs with ventilator support.

According to the home ministry, the committee has recommended to all hospitals in the city to charge Rs 8,000-10,000 per day for an isolation bed, including PPE costs; Rs 13,000-15,000 for a bed with ICU facility and Rs 15,000-18,000 for a bed with ICUs and ventilator facility. Earlier hospitals were charging Rs 24,000-25,000 for a covid-19 bed; Rs 34,000-43000 for a bed with ICU and Rs 44,000-54,000 for a covid-19 bed with both ICU and ventilator facility(excluding PPE cost).

On Thursday, the Delhi Chief Minister announced that the Delhi government has decided to cap the rates for Covid-19 RT-PCR test at Rs 2,400 inclusive of all charges, after the recommendation of the home ministry-formed committee. Earlier price for a covid-19 test in the city was capped at Rs 4,500.

Home minister Amit Shah held a series of meeting recently after the number of covid-19 cases spiked in the city. People were facing difficulties in getting patients admitted to the hospitals due to high prices.

Last week, Delhi deputy chief minister Sisodia had said the city is expected to see 100,000 positive covid-19 cases by June-end and over 5.5 lakh cases by July 31. He urged testing labs to ramp up capacity and asked hospitals to increase the number of Covid-19 beds to accommodate the rising number.

However, after the home minister’s intervention, testing has been also doubled in the city, the home ministry said. As many as 27,263 samples have been collected for testing in between 15 and 17 June 2020, compared to the daily sample collection of 4,000-4,500 earlier, it said.

According to the ministry, house-to-house surveys were conducted in 242 containment zones, which were completed on Thursday. Altogether 2.3 lakh people were surveyed in the city.