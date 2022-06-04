Top Covid-19 Updates: Maharashtra makes wearing of masks compulsory in public places; Three Kerala districts see surge in cases

According to latest media reports, the Maharashtra government has reintroduced masking rule in public, except in open spaces. needless to say, the reason behind this strict measure is the rise of Ciovid cases in the last few days. Over 1,000-plus cases were recorded in Maharashtra for the third day on June 3. The state health department had also asked district and civic officials on June 3 to ramp up testing as the numbers of samples being examined had fallen while number of cases that were being reported were high. As per a PTI report, the Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Pradeep Vyas had said that the state had last week reported BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants, and while there were no complications associated with these cases, one must not get complacent.

Meanwhile, India on Saturday logged a single-day rise of 3,962 Covid-19 infections and 26 deaths, pushing the overall tally to 4,31,72,547 cases and 5,24,677 deaths, as per the official data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active cases in the country increased by 1,239 in 24 hours to stand at 22,416. Of the 26 fresh fatalities, six were recorded in the last 24 hours and 20 reconciled by Kerala.

According to ANI, Kerala too has recorded a surge in three districts, bu the state health minister Veena George has said that there is no need for concern. As per the report, George had said that although there is slight increase in infections currently, the cases are only of Omicron variant.

West Bengal logged 42 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday with the tally rising to 20,19,543, a health department bulletin said. The death toll remained at 21,204 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hour. Thirty-nine people recuperated from the disease during the day, pushing the total number of recoveries to 19,97,961.

Tamil Nadu on Friday saw over 100 cases for the third consecutive day with 113 people testing COVID-19 positive in the last 24 hours, including a returnee from the United Arab Emirates, pushing the tally to 34,55,871, the Health Department said. As many as 49 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Telangana on Friday taking that state’s total to 7,93,468. Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 25, a health department bulletin said. The state had reported 67 cases on Thursday.

Internationally speaking, more than 528.44 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 6,707,407​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.