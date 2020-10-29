Coronavirus: To protect guards and residents, society management app ADDA launches contactless visitor entry feature

ADDA said that the feature is simple to use and has been designed in a self-service style. (Representative image)

Contactless visitor entry: The coronavirus pandemic has altered the way a lot of things are done. The need to maintain distance has caused people to rethink their routines and the people they interact with. Most people have turned to contactless deliveries to get essential items delivered right to their homes without having to come in close quarters with any potential spreaders. However, this influx of delivery people has put security guards at risk of infection, especially in societies and residential communities. To protect the security guards, society management app ADDA has now launched a GateKeeper Feature which will allow contactless visitor entry.

In a statement, the company said that they aim to reduce the contact between visitors and residential communities’ security guards by as much as 80%.

ADDA said that the feature is simple to use and has been designed in a self-service style. The users would have to scan the QR Code allotted to the residential community, after which the visitor would be led to the check-in form. Once the form has been filled, the visitor would receive an OTP, which would complete the visitor verification process. The company said that the visitors would be able to complete the entire process without even needing to download the ADDA app.

ADDA believes that the benefits of the feature would help in curbing the spread of the virus, but it would also have other benefits including cutting down the waiting time at society gates by 85%, providing for simultaneous check-ins by several visitors, promoting privacy of data with the help of automated digitised verification, and even reducing the need for hardware or manpower resources by about 50%.

ADDA product head Krishanu Mukherjee said that the solution is simple and highly effective, which would help security guards maintain social distancing, without any security compromise. Mukherjee said that the pilot implementation carried out by the company found that both the security guards and the visitors were eager to adopt this system due to the multiple benefits it has.