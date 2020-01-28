Coronavirus: Three kept in observation at Delhi’s RML Hospital for possible exposure

January 28, 2020

The three -- all men aged between 24 and 48 -- were admitted on Monday and their samples have been sent for testing, Dr Minakshi Bhardwaj, Medical Superintendent of RML Hospital, said.

Till Monday, a total of 33,552 passengers arriving in India from China in 155 flights have been screened.

Three persons have been kept under observation at an isolation ward of RML Hospital here for a possible exposure to novel coronavirus, officials said on Tuesday. The three — all men aged between 24 and 48 — were admitted on Monday and their samples have been sent for testing, Dr Minakshi Bhardwaj, Medical Superintendent of RML Hospital, said. While two of the men are residents of Delhi, one hails from NCR.

Till Monday, a total of 33,552 passengers arriving in India from China in 155 flights have been screened.

