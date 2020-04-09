Coronavirus: Three firms to bulk export hydroxychloroquine made in Gujarat units

He said the US President has asked for the drug from India and now that the Centre has given nod for export, Gujarat will be able to export hydroxychloroquine in large quantity. (Representative image)

Malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, which is in great demand for treating Covid-19, is set to be exported in large quantity from Gujarat-based manufacturing facilities of at least three companies to various countries, including the US.

“Zydus Cadila, Mangalam Drugs and Vital Laboratories are the three companies which are making important raw materials for the anti-malaria drug. These companies have augmented production of hydroxychloroquine to meet the increasing demand. Zydus is a Gujarat-based company. Other two are registered in Mumbai, but have manufacturing facilities in the state,” says a senior official with the Gujarat drug and food department.

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani also said three companies having manufacturing facilities in the state would export the anti-malaria drug to the US after keeping 1 crore hydroxychloroquine tablets aside for local patients. He said the US President has asked for the drug from India and now that the Centre has given nod for export, Gujarat will be able to export hydroxychloroquine in large quantity.

When contacted, state drug and food commissioner HG Koshia said these three companies are manufacturing basic raw materials for the drug at their Gujarat facilities. They have raw materials for manufacturing 12 crore hydroxychloroquine tablets at present and have stock of 19 lakh tablets which would be purchased by the government to cure domestic patients.

Meanwhile, a senior official at Zydus Cadila confirmed that the company is in the process of manufacturing the drug in large quantity. “We are already exporting the drug in different countries. Zydus is not only making raw materials, but formulations as well. It would be a win-win situation for the company,” the official said. With more than one third of the manufacturing capacity of the country, Zydus is the largest maker and exporter of hydroxychloroquine in India.

“Last year, 2.4 crore hydroxychloroquine tablets were sold in the domestic market. India has manufacturing capacity of 10 crore tablets per month. Hence, there wouldn’t be any problem to export the drug to corona-affected countries, including the US. Value-wise, exports of hydroxychloroquine API and formulations were $14.21 million and $37.46 million, respectively,” said Viranchi Shah, chairman of the Gujarat chapter of the Indian Drug Manufacturers Association.