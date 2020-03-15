Coronavirus: The pace of coronavirus outbreak and how is it spreading? A study has revealed

The study examined over 450 cases of infection, spanning across 93 cities in China.

Coronavirus Outbreak: A study has found that cases in a chain of transmission occur within less than a week and more than 10% of the patients catch the infection from someone who is not showing the symptoms yet, according to a PTI report. The PTI report stated that the findings might help the health authorities contain the outbreak.

The findings have been published in the Emerging Infectious Diseases journal and they estimated the serial interval of COVID-19. For that the researchers measured the time taken for symptoms to appear in two people who were infected with the virus, one of them being the person who infects another, and the second being the infected person. According to the team of researchers, which also includes people from the University of Texas, the average serial interval for the disease was around four days in China.

The researchers added that the speed with which an epidemic spreads depends on two factors, the number of people every single case infects, called the reproduction number, and the time it takes for the cases to spread, called the serial interval, the PTI report added.

The researchers revealed that since the serial interval of COVID-19 is short, the outbreaks will grow rapidly and they could become difficult to manage. The report quoted study co-author Lauren Ancel Meyers as saying that while Ebola was much easier to contain since it had a serial interval of a few weeks, influenza, with only a few days to offer, is much harder to stop. Meyers added that according to the data, coronavirus might spread like the flu, making it necessary for the health authorities to work quickly and aggressively to tackle the threat.

