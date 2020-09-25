Coronavirus testing record in India: Nearly 15-lakh Covid-19 tests in 24 hours for first time

The data shows that 23 States and UTs have better tests per million than the national average of 49,948. Goa, Delhi, Ladakh, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu are the top five states in this list.

India has conducted nearly 15 lakh Coronavirus tests in a single day for the first time. Terming this as “landmark achievement”, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has stated that 14,92,409 tests conducted for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative tests for Covid-19 have touched 6,89,28,440. Notably, the last one crore tests were conducted in just 9 days. The Tests Per Million (TPM) in India stand at 49,948 as of September 25, as per data shared by the Ministry of Health.

The national cumulative positivity rate stands at 8.44 per cent on September 15.”Evidence has revealed that higher numbers of testing subsequently leads to lowered positivity rate. States that are testing the highest numbers are also reporting a gradual decline in the positivity rate,” the Ministry of Health stated.

India has a total of 1818 labs that have the facility of conducting Coronavirus tests. Out if the total, there are 1084 government-run labs and 734 private-run labs. There are 923 Real-Time RT-PCR based testing labs across the country. Out of the total, 478 are government-run and 445 are private-run. There are 769 TrueNat based testing labs in India. Out of the total 572 are government and 197 are private. There are 126 CBNAAT based testing labs — 34 are government-run and 92 are private-run.

The Centre’s three-pronged strategy of ‘TEST TRACK TREAT’ begins with testing. CHASE THE VIRUS approach of the Union Government aims to catch every missing person through testing to curb the spread of the infection. States/UTs have been empowered with the flexibility to ensure higher testing. They have been advised that all symptomatic negatives of Rapid Antigen Tests are mandatorily subjected to RT-PCR, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated.

As on September 25, India’s COVID19 case tally stands at 58,18,571 including 9,70,116 active cases, 47,56,165 cured/discharged/migrated and 92,290 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.