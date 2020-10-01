Coronavirus testing: Nagpur civic body converts buses into swab collection centres to ramp up mobile testing

The initiative will enable the administration to visit different areas of the city and test people symptomatic of the disease immediately at the spot.

Coronavirus testing: Nagpur civic body steps up mobile testing! In an attempt to ramp up testing to tackle the Coronavirus pandemic, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation has started a novel way to increase mobile testing in different parts of the city. The Municipal Corporation has taken hold of a fleet of buses which have the facility of conducting Coronavirus tests on the way while travelling in different parts of the city.

The development was announced by the All India Radio in a tweet from its twitter handle. The tweet mentioned that the Municipal Corporation of Nagpur has started Mobile Covid-19 test centres in order to stop the spread of Coronavirus in the city. As part of the facility public transport buses have been turned into mobile Coronavirus testing centres which would ramp up the testing facility and break the chain of the spread of Coronavirus.

The development assumes significance in view of huge resistance among people to approach public healthcare centres and hospitals to get tested for Coronavirus. The initiative will enable the administration to visit different areas of the city and test people symptomatic of the disease immediately at the spot.

At the initial stage, a fleet of about 12 buses from the Civic Bus Transport facility have been converted into swab collection centres, the tweet issued by the All India Radio read. Maharashtra remains the worst affected state in the country with Pune, Mumbai and Nagpur among the worst affected cities in the state. The total number of Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has crossed the 13 lakh mark. On Wednesday, about 18317 new cases of Coronavirus were added in the state along with 481 Coronavirus related casualties.