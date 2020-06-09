Coronavirus testing in Delhi: Private labs get go-ahead for COVID-19 testing again

While the government has lifted restrictions on Coronavirus testing from private labs in Delhi, testing services at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has still not been given a go-ahead.

As the National Capital reports one of the lowest testing in the last three weeks, private labs receive a go ahead for resumption on Coronavirus testing in the city. The decision has come after a few days of halt in COVID-19 testing as the labs flouted ICMR’s testing guidelines, the IE reported. According to the report, as many as six private labs in the city were issued a show cause notice by the state government for testing asymptomatic patients which is not in line with the guidelines set by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

It is to note that the number of testing has declined in Delhi and as of yesterday, the number of tests went as low as 3,700 in a day within the last three weeks. Citing a senior official in the health department, the report said that after the labs requested to allow them for testing again, the government has taken a decision to permit them for COVID-19 testing given that they strictly adhere to ICMR guidelines. It is to note that around 2.5 lakh tests have been done in Delhi across 42 ICMR approved laboratories in Delhi. After some were asked to halt testing, only 36 remained operational not two days ago.

The report highlighted that while the government has lifted restrictions on Coronavirus testing from private labs in Delhi, testing services at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has still not been given a go-ahead. To be sure, Delhi witnessed a surge in the number of fresh Coronavirus cases on July 8 with 1,007 cases surfacing in a day. Delhi currently has a testing rate of 2,658 tests per million population.

With the guidelines, many asymptomatic patients were not being tested but the recent overturning of the state government by L-G Anil Baijal, asymptomatic cases and high-risk contacts will also be tested. Citing a senior doctor at Delhi’s RML Hospital, the report said that there is a fair amount of people in Delhi who are asymptomatic. Since testing asymptomatic patients was not allowed, it impacted asymptomatic healthcare workers as well who were exposed to patients. Even in families with confirmed cases, the government hospitals could not test other family members till symptoms did not appear, the report added.