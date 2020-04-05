Coronavirus testing: Drive through COVID-19 tests in Delhi! Roll down car windows, get tested

Drove-through testing is an effective way during a pandemic.

Coronavirus Outbreak: In a first, a private lab in Delhi will have a drive through testing facility for COVID-19 infection. Starting April 6, Dr Dang Path Labs will be conducting tests for the novel Coronavirus at Punjabi Bagh in West Delhi, the Indian Express reported. According to the report, the private lab has covered around 40-metre-long stretch which has been turned into a drive-through coronavirus testing facility. It added that only one car can pass through the stretch at a time.

The report highlighted that in order to get the test done, the patient has to follow the similar guidelines as anyone else. For testing, a doctor’s prescription will be required where he or she has recommended the COVID-19 test and doctor’s registration number should also be present. Apart from this, a government photo-ID like Aadhaar Card will be needed along with a patient’s proforma request form available online on the government’s website. The person is also expected to address questions like make/colour of the car and number plate, the report added.

The coronavirus testing in Delhi will be done via four stations set-up by the private lab. Each station will have a dedicated officer for the procedure. Around 20 minutes are allocated for one test and the lab can test 30-50 patients in a day from 8.30 am to 4.30 pm.

Four steps of coronavirus testing at the drive-through testing facility:

Firstly, the car will pass by the first station where there are only signages and the name of the testing lab. Patient is expected to keep the window rolled-up until asked.

At second set-up, a trained personnel will be checking the registration number, make and colour of the car along with the personal identification. The personnel will be wearing protective equipment (PPE).

Third station will be conducting the test after verifying all documents. A personnel with PPE will hold the signage of “roll down windows”. After this, a swab will be collected from the patient.

The patient is expected to roll up the windows and drive away from the fourth station.

It is to note that for those who want to adopt for drive-through COVID-19 testing, one has to book an appointment. After appointment for the testing, the patient will receive a PDF that will direct the guidelines for a drive-through COVID-19 test. It says that only two people are allowed per vehicle. Two-wheelers and taxis are not allowed at the drive-through coronavirus test in Delhi.

The report added that this kind of testing is an effective way during a pandemic. Earlier, private labs have been conducting coronavirus tests from either a patient’s house or from a testing facility. However, in homes, people are apprehensive about the places or other houses that a testing personnel has visited, despite the measures being taken. Testing in medical facilities, on the other hand, also poses a risk of transmission to some extent as the person would be touching railings of the stairs, chairs, armrests. The report said that despite proper protocol of disinfecting in medical facilities, it is scary to find any kind of virus residue.