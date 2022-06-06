Coronavirus Testing: DDMA allows only ICMR certified labs to collect Covid-19 samples

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has directed that only ICMR-licensed labs can collect COVID-19 samples. According to an order issued by a Delhi High Court on May 31st, all labs should ensure that their collectors must take all biosafety and biosecurity precautions, including the BioMedical Waste Management Rules, while collecting the samples. Those who are found to be violating the norms will have to face strict action.

The order also said that the personnel who are employed by the labs to collect these samples should be adequately qualified as per the qualifications fixed by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) or National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) or any authorised agency of the Government of India. The labs should store the samples as per the SOP/guidelines fixed by ICMR/NABL.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority further directed the authorities to upload the results of the collected Covid samples within the fixed time frame on their respective portals and sites as per the direction/instructions given by the ICMR, GOI, NABL, and GNCTD.