Coronavirus testing cost in Odisha: State caps COVID test fee at Rs 2200

Coronavirus testing fee has been capped by many states.

Covid-19 testing cost in Odisha: The Odisha government on Friday decided to fix the maximum price for coronavirus test at Rs.2200 for private individuals desirous of testing. In a notification, Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department said: “After careful consideration, Government is pleased to fix up the maximum price for RT-PCR COVID-19 test by ICMR approved private laboratories at Rs 2200 (inclusive of GST and all other incidental charges) for private individuals desirous of testing.” The state of Odisha has so far reported 8106 cases and 37 fatalities. Currently, the state has 2364 active cases whereas 5705 people have recovered/discharged.

Earlier, the Home Ministry fixed the price for coronavirus testing in Delhi at Rs 2,400. In May, the government of Maharashtra had also capped the cost of Covid-19 treatment at private hospitals. It regulated rates for 80 per cent of the operational bed capacity in private and charitable hospitals. Maharashtra introduced three slabs on a per-day basis — Rs 4,000, Rs7,500 and Rs 9,000 — based on the category of wards the patients have been admitted in.

Mumbai in Maharashtra and Delhi are the worst-affected cities in India. Mumbai has so far reported 80,699 cases while Delhi’s infection number has crossed over 90,000-mark.

The Haryana government too has capped the price for treatment of COVID patients. It has capped the cost of infection treatment in private hospitals for patients who need to be kept in ICU with ventilator care at Rs 15,000 per day. And isolation beds including supportive care and oxygen, the maximum charge per patient per day has been fixed at Rs 8,000. For patients with severe sickness requiring ICU facility without ventilator care, the cost has been fixed at Rs 13,000.