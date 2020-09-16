Coronavirus: Ten year old child recovers from rare coinfection case of dengue and COVID-19; details

After successive Covid-19 negative test reports and reduction in the Dengue infection over the five days of treatment, the child was discharged from the hospital. (Representative image)

COVID-19: Good news – a 10 year old child recovers from rare paediatric case! This rare case of paediatric co-infection of Dengue as well as Coronavirus has come to light in a 10 year old girl in Pune. The city has been one of the worst affected in the context of COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The ten year old girl, who developed the Covid-19 infection after all her family members had contracted the disease, has reportedly recovered from the disease.

Dr. Rahul Kallianpur, Associate Director, Department of Neonatology and Pediatrics, at the Aditya Birla hospital where the child was treated, stated his view that perhaps this marks the first case of coinfection of Coronavirus and Dengue according to the current literature available on the subject. He also said that it is significant for the community of Pediatricians and Treating physicians to be aware of the phenomena of coinfection of Covid-19 and Dengue. This is in view of the fact that more cases of Dengue along with Coronavirus might surface in the coming months.

Though all the family members of the child had confirmed positive to Coronavirus, none of them had reported severe symptoms of the disease including high fever, cough, breathlessness among others, the hospital said. However, in the case of the 10 year old girl, severe symptoms of the infection manifested including high fever, sore throat, malaise and nausea in addition to the symptoms of Leucopoenia which reduces the presence of White Blood Cells in the body, the hospital added in its press release.

After her tests showed a huge decline in the number of platelets, further tests were conducted for the NS1 and anti IgM dengue which confirmed that the patient was suffering from Dengue, Dr Vrushali Bichkar, Associate Consultant Neonatologist and Pediatrician at the hospital said. After successive Covid-19 negative test reports and reduction in the Dengue infection over the five days of treatment, the child was discharged from the hospital.