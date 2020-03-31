Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu Latest Update: COVID-19 positive cases cross 70-mark

The Government of India has issued helpline number +91-11-23978046 for coronavirus related complaints. You can also send mails on helpline email id for coronavirus: ncov2019@gmail.com.

Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu Latest Update: Like other parts of India, Tamil Nadu is witnessing coronavirus effect. Total number of confirmed active cases in the state is 67. One person has died. Four persons have been cured, discharged or released. Apart from lockdown, a massive screening and survey of suspected coronavirus carriers have been going on across the state as health teams in large numbers are trying to trace the contagion. The latest state-wise official data on Novel Coronavirus cases be seen on the official website of Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (www.mohfw.gov.in)

Total coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu today

According to the Union Health Ministry, total confirmed cases for Indian and foreign nationals are 67. Four people have been cured. One has died.

Central Coronavirus Helpline Number, Email ID:

The Government of India has issued helpline number +91-11-23978046 for coronavirus related complaints. You can also send mails on helpline email id for coronavirus: ncov2019@gmail.com.

Coronavirus advisory: The Central Government has published several informative material to make people aware of the disease. People can protect themselves by practising frequent hand wash with soap and water or by using alcohol-based hand rub. Hand wash should be done even if the hand is visibly clean. One should cover nose and mouth with handkerchief/tissue while sneezing and coughing and see a doctor while feeling unwell. You should throw used tissued into closed bins immediately after use and avoid participating in large gatherings.