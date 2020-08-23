Coronavirus tally in India: 30-lakh mark breached as 5 lakh added in just 8 days! Punjab recording high surge

This is the first time that the days taken to add 5 lakh new cases have remained stagnant.

The Covid-19 tally in the country has crossed the 30-lakh mark recording an increase of close to 70,000 cases on Saturday alone. The figure of 25 lakh cases raced to 30 lakh only in the last eight days, however there appears to be a silver lining amidst these grim numbers as the tally from 20 lakh cases also took the same number of days to reach 25 lakh, according to an Indian Express report. This is the first time that the days taken to add 5 lakh new cases have remained stagnant. Since the onset of Coronavirus, the days taken to add 5 lakh new cases have consistently fallen. The progression from 1 lakh cases to the 5 lakh mark had taken 39 days while that from 5 lakh cases to 10 lakh mark took only 2 days. The trend continued as the 15 lakh mark was breached in another 12 days while the 20 lakh mark was crossed in 9 days only.

Another indication of slowing down of the growth of the virus is the slow increase in the number of active cases as more than 90 percent of the new cases everyday is getting compensated by the patients who have already recovered from the virus.

Bucking the national trend, the state of Punjab however is adding new cases of Coronavirus at a faster rate. A much higher daily growth of 4.41 percent is being seen in the state while the country’s average growth is only 2.34 percent. The total confirmed cases in the state have reached the 40,000 figure with close to 29,000 of them having been traced in the last month alone.

The Covid-19 situation had relatively improved in the Northern state after the initial spike was seen in the wake of the return of a large number of devotees from Nanded in Maharashtra. But the situation again started deteriorating in the state in the last one and a half months leading CM Amarinder Singh to declare that more stringent steps will come in from the beginning of the next month, if the spike in the cases is not contained. Presently, weekend lockdown is in place in all the parts of the state but that does not seem to have been helping in bringing down the numbers.

The miraculous improvement seen in the Covid-19 situation in the national capital also seems to be coming to an end as after reporting close to 1,000 cases a day for the last month, the state has again started recording close to 1200-1400 cases everyday.