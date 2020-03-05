Coronavirus symptoms: Here are common signs and mode of transmission of deadly COVID-19

The number of Coronavirus cases surges to 28 in India.

Coronavirus news: The Coronavirus has created a mess of the healthcare and economy across the world since the time it broke out in the Wuhan city of the Chinese Hubei province. It is now renamed as COVID-19 virus and has proved to be a nightmare for China and proving to be a global health emergency given its potential to be a pandemic. Due to the limited information available on the modes and source of COVID-19 infection, health agencies haven’t been able to find ways to cure of the menace. The Ministry of Health is coordinating with health experts and the WHO to find conclusive evidence to establish modes and sources of infection. The health experts across the world have not been able to develop any vaccine or definitive treatment planning as well. However, infected people are being given symptomatic relief in order to avoid further complications.

So what are the signs and symptoms of the Coronavirus infection?

Coughing: It is one of the first and the commonest symptoms of the Coronavirus infection. People may take it casually for being Flu and that delays the patient’s approach to a doctor and helps Coronavirus grow.

Fever: It’s another common symptom of Flu and Coronavirus infection. Infected people can assume fever originating due to Coronavirus as one of the symptoms of common cold or Rhinitis.

Pneumonia: Infected people may or may not have Pneumonia and its signs and symptoms.

Vomiting: Individuals infected with Coronavirus will have spells of vomiting.

Diarrhea: Diarrhea is one of the common signs of Coronavirus infection.

These five signs and symptoms are present in people having a mild degree of Coronavirus infection. The virus is also fatal in nature and leads to death in individuals by causing life-threatening conditions such as Kidney failure and Severe pneumonia.

Health scientists are yet to find the definitive answers for the questions raised in the modes of Coronavirus transmission. However, it is now widely believed that the virus spreads from one individual to others by:

Droplets: Droplet infections take place after infected individual sneezes or coughs in public.

Direct Contact: Getting in direct contact with infected individuals or their instruments or clothes is believed to be the most common mode of Coronavirus transmission.

After resisting a long period of time from the deadly virus originating from its immediate neighbour China, India too has seen the number of Coronavirus cases surge to 28.