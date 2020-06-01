Coronavirus survey: Karnataka govt launches statewide door-to-door campaign; details

State officials have underlined the need and the positive implications of the surveillance system that has been conducted door-to-door across the state.

Coronavirus survey in Karnataka through door-to-door campaign! In a bid to check the community spread of the Covid-19 and protect the age groups and population deemed most vulnerable, Karnataka state government has started a statewide campaign. The BS Yeddyurappa government has started a survey to find out the number of old-aged and pregnant or lactating mothers in a family. After conducting the survey of almost 72 per cent of the state households, the government has assigned the ‘Risk category’ to an estimated 44 per cent of households in the state., said an IE report.

These households with the Risk category assigned imply that they have individuals who have an imminent threat from Covid-19 disease and should be protected against it. The survey so far has assessed 51.53 lakh households with senior citizens and 4.38 lakh households with pregnant, lactating women, added the IE report. The group of surveyors has found that around three per cent of the households have old-aged members who have co-morbidities such as Hypertension, Diabetes, heart disease, etc.

State officials have underlined the need and the positive implications of the surveillance system that has been conducted door-to-door across the state. They are of the opinion that the survey will aid health workers working at the local level to better track and support the vulnerable populations in the state. The state Covid war room has also developed a risk assessment app that helps them in the identification of the individuals who are most vulnerable against the Coronavirus infection in a particular election booth area. The move can work tremendously when they observe the emergence of any new outbreak of Covid-19 in those areas.

Karnataka had on May 31 set another record of reporting the largest spike in the state as it reported 299 new cases of Coronavirus infection. The latest addition in the cases has taken the state tally of Covid-19 cases past 3,000 mark to 3,221. The death toll in the state due to Covid-19 stands at 51.