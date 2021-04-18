Coronavirus surge: Delhi facing acute shortage of oxygen for COVID-19 patients, says CM Kejriwal

“Del facing acute shortage of oxygen. In view of sharply increasing cases, Del needs much more than normal supply. Rather than increasing supply, our normal supply has been sharply reduced and Delhi’s quota has been diverted to other states. OXYGEN HAS BECOME AN EMERGENCY IN DEL,” he tweeted on Sunday evening.
