Coronavirus stays on surfaces of hospitals, floors of patient rooms: Study

New Covid study finds SARS-Cov-2 on hospital surfaces

New study on Coronavirus: The researchers discovered that the virus or at least its genetic signature was found in the floor or surface samples. The SARS-CoV-2 was detected 39 percent on the floors next to the beds of patients undergoing Covid-19 treatment at the hospital, 20 percent on floors outside patients’ rooms and 16 percent on the surface inside the rooms. The quantity of detection was highest in the first five days after the patient started showing symptoms.

The researchers also noted that even though the virus’ unique genetic signature was detected on a surface, it didn’t necessarily mean that they were able to infect the healthcare workers tending to the patients.

The researchers also documented the fact that maximum chances of spreading of SARS-CoV-2 infection is through human interactions and in rare cases through surface transmission. However, none of the healthcare workers tested positive with the virus during the course of their treatment of the affected patients.

Although the study was limited to samples collected from one hospital, researchers expected that even other healthcare facilities treating patients with Covid-19 will give similar results.