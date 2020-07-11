Coronavirus status: Over 5 lakh recover from Covid-19 in India; active cases outnumbered

India has recorded the biggest spike in coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours by reporting as many as 27,114 cases.

As per the data released by the Union Health Ministry, the recovery rate of coronavirus cases across the country has improved to 62.78 per cent: while the total number of people having recovered from coronavirus disease has crossed the 5 lakh-mark. There have been 5,15,385 COVID-19 patients who have recovered from the coronavirus disease until now, the Health Ministry’s data showed. As of now, India has 2,83,407 active cases of coronavirus in the country.

Meanwhile, there have been some changes in COVID-19 therapy in the wake of the rising number of cases as well as deaths due to the viral disease. The Ministry has directed that in moderate and severe cases, adequate oxygen support, along with the considerable administration of anticoagulants and corticosteroids should be considered as the main principle of therapy for coronavirus infection.

The latest addition takes the national Covid-19 tally past 8 lakh-mark at 8,20,916. India's death toll due to coronavirus outbreak has reached 22,513 with 519 new deaths in the last 24 hours of reporting the Health Ministry's data. Notably, the country has seen the number of coronavirus cases jumping from 7 lakh to 8 lakh in a span of only four days.

A majority of cases– approximately 90 per cent of cases come from eight states such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka and Telangana while 80 per cent of the active coronavirus cases have been reported from 49 districts.

A sharp rise in the number of cases has forced some state governments to impose strict lockdown in containment zones and in urban areas where population density is more to check the spread of coronavirus. Various governments have adopted lockdowns for different periods of time depending on the magnitude of the outbreak in different states.