Coronavirus in India Live News: India reports over 4 lakh new Covid-19 cases for fourth day in a row; 4,092 deaths

Coronavirus Cases in India Today, Coronavirus Statistics in India May 9: The Covid crisis in India continues to wreak havoc across the country. India has been reporting over 4 lakh Coronavirus infections for the past 4 days. According to the Union Health Ministry data on Sunday, India reported 4,03,738 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 2,22,96,414. AS many as 4,092 patients died due to complications linked to Coronavirus infections. With the new infections, the number of active Covid-19 cases in the country increased to 37,36,648.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday spoke to chief ministers of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu on the COVID-19 situation in their states. Modi has been interacting with various chief ministers over the telephone for the last couple of days to take stock of the pandemic situation in their states.

Goa goes under lockdown from today; Tamil Nadu from Monday to contain the spread of the second wave of Coronavirus infections. Karnataka government, too, imposed lockdown-like restrictions as the state has been witnessing near 50,000 cases daily for the past few days. Kerala is under a nine-day lockdown from Saturday.

Several states/UTs in the country are in some form of lockdown/curfew or following strict Covid-19 restrictions due to the sudden spike of the second wave of Coronavirus infections. The national capital Delhi is under lockdown from April 19 till May 10. With Covid-19 cases continue to spike, Bihar, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Kerala governments, too, have announced complete lockdown.

As states scramble to come up with a workable action plan to fight the Covid surge, here are the latest news, updates, rules related to pandemic from India and around the world: