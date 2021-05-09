Coronavirus in India Live News: India reports over 4 lakh new Covid-19 cases for fourth day in a row; 4,092 deaths

Coronavirus Daily Cases and Deaths in India, Covid-19 India Lockdown May 9 Live Updates: India recorded 4,03,738 fresh Covid-19 cases in a day, which pushed the tally to 2,22,96,414, according to the Union health ministry data. The death toll climbed to 2,42,362 with 4,092 daily deaths.
India has been reporting over 4 lakh Covid-19 cases for the past four days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday spoke to chief ministers of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu on the COVID-19 situation in their states.
Coronavirus Cases in India Today, Coronavirus Statistics in India May 9: The Covid crisis in India continues to wreak havoc across the country. India has been reporting over 4 lakh Coronavirus infections for the past 4 days. According to the Union Health Ministry data on Sunday, India reported 4,03,738 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 2,22,96,414. AS many as 4,092 patients died due to complications linked to Coronavirus infections. With the new infections, the number of active Covid-19 cases in the country increased to 37,36,648.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday spoke to chief ministers of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu on the COVID-19 situation in their states. Modi has been interacting with various chief ministers over the telephone for the last couple of days to take stock of the pandemic situation in their states.
Goa goes under lockdown from today; Tamil Nadu from Monday to contain the spread of the second wave of Coronavirus infections. Karnataka government, too, imposed lockdown-like restrictions as the state has been witnessing near 50,000 cases daily for the past few days. Kerala is under a nine-day lockdown from Saturday.
Several states/UTs in the country are in some form of lockdown/curfew or following strict Covid-19 restrictions due to the sudden spike of the second wave of Coronavirus infections. The national capital Delhi is under lockdown from April 19 till May 10. With Covid-19 cases continue to spike, Bihar, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Kerala governments, too, have announced complete lockdown.
Highlights
Meghalaya reported 11 new COVID-19 fatalities, the highest single-day deaths, pushing the toll in the state to 210, a senior health department official said on Sunday. Of the 11 deaths reported on Saturday, seven were from East Khasi Hills district, three from West Jaintia Hills and one from Ri-Bhoi district, the official said. The COVID-19 caseload in the state rose to 19,302 as 375 more people tested positive for the infection on Saturday, Health Services Director, Aman War said. (PTI)
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
India recorded 4,03,738 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day, which pushed the tally to 2,22,96,414, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Sunday. The death toll climbed to 2,42,362 with 4,092 daily deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed. Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 37,36,648, comprising 16.76 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.15 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,83,17,404 with 3,86,444 patients recovering in a day, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4. (PTI)