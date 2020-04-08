Total Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Rajasthan, UP today: Details here

Coronavirus cases have topped 1,000 in Maharashtra. (File Photo/PTI)

Coronavirus Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu news today: With the country recording highest number of Coronavirus positive cases and deaths in the last 24 hours, several states have suggested that the 21-day lockdown, which is ending on April 14, be extended. The total number of COVID19 positive cases have reached 5,194, as per the latest data from the health ministry. The death toll touched 149, with 35 people succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours alone.

States such as Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and others have emerged as the hotspot recording maximum of cases in the country.

Maharashtra: The state has recorded the most number of Coronavirus cases. As per the latest report, 1,018 people. This includes 79 of those who have recovered and 64 deaths. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region is emerged as the hotspot of coronavirus cases with 736 cases so far.

Delhi: Delhi has reported 25 new cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet. The total number of Coronavirus cases has reached 576 in the national capital. With the number of positive cases increasing rapidly, CM Kejriwal also rolled out a ‘5T’ program to contain the spread. “Delhi’s 5 Ts to fight COVID-19: Testing, Tracing, Treatment, Teamwork, Tracking & Monitoring. No stone will be left unturned to protect the people of Delhi,” Kejriwal said in a tweet. Delhi’s neighbouring districts of Faridabad and Palwal in Haryana have emerged as a hotspot. While Palwal reported nine cases, seven were confirmed positive from Faridabad. Till date 141 confirmed cases of COVID19 have been reported in Haryana.

Tamil Nadu: The number coronavirus cases has been witnessing an upward trend. Tamil Nadu has recorded a total of 690 cases till the reports were last received. While 19 people have recovered, seven deaths have been reported from state.

Uttar Pradesh: The country’s most populous state has reported 328 coronavirus positive cases so far, out of which 21 people have recovered. Uttar Pradesh has recorded three deaths from the infection so far. The Gautam Buddh Nagar district (Noida) has been the most affected with 53 cases.

Rajasthan: The number of COVID19 positive cases in Rajasthan has now reached 328. Total 21 people have recovered from the disease and three people have died, as per the latest update. Capital Jaipur has reported the most number of cases -58. Bhilwara 27, Jodhpur 17, Tonk 16, Jhunjhunu 15, Churu 10, Bharatpur 6.

Kerala: After reporting the first case in the country, Kerala has done reasonably well to contain the spread of the deadly virus. The number of positive cases, as per the latest update, has reached 336. As many as 70 people have recovered, and two people have died.

Telangana: The state has reported 364 COVID19 cases. While 35 people have recovered, seven have passed away. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, earlier this week, appealed PM Narendra Modi to extend the 21-day national lockdown beyond April 14. “I am for the lockdown of the country furthermore after April 15. Because, we can recover from the economic problem. But, we cannot recover lives. We cannot recover the lives of the people,” Rao told reporters in Hyderabad.