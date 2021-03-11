Coronavirus state-wise cases today: From Maharashtra, Kerala to Punjab – full case count here

The state of Punjab, which has seen a spike in the Covid-19 infection in past few days, recorded about 1300 new Coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

Coronavirus state-wise cases today: A total of 22,854 new cases of Coronavirus were reported in the country on Wednesday taking the total count of Covid-19 tally to 1,12,85,561. With the country experiencing a surge in the Covid-19 cases, the number of deaths related to Coronavirus has also been consistently increasing in the last few weeks and a total of 126 patients succumbed to the virus on Wednesday, as per the Covid-19 tally provided by the Union Health Ministry.

Maharashtra, which is undergoing another wave of the spread of Coronavirus, reported a total of 13,659 new Coronavirus cases on Wednesday contributing to the spike in cases registered in the country-wise tally. The share of the Covid-19 cases reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday alone is about 60 percent of the country’s tally.

Kerala, which has also been contributing to the Covid-19 toll of the country substantially, recorded a total of 2475 new Coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

Covid-19 state-wise case data today





The total number of patients who recovered from the disease on Wednesday was 18,100. As the spread of the pandemic increases for the last few weeks, the number of patients recovering from the disease is falling short of the number of new Covid19 cases taking the overall tally of active Covid-19 cases up. The total number of active cases in the country has been inching forward and the tally reached 1.89 lakh on Wednesday.

The centre in its advisory has asked the states which are reporting huge increase in the number of Coronavirus cases to intensify the vaccination efforts and inoculate a large number of people to rein in the increasing infection. According to the latest vaccination figures provided by the Union Health Ministry, the country has inoculated a total of 2.56 crore (2,56,85,011) doses of vaccine among health workers, frontline staff, senior citizens and people suffering from co-morbidities. While some of the beneficiaries have been vaccinated by a single dose so far, a large number of health workers and frontline staff have been inoculated with the second dose of coronavirus vaccine in the country.