Coronavirus spread: Kerala recording more locally transmitted Covid19 cases now

Kerala is also facing the problem of the return of a large number of members of the diaspora from the Gulf countries.

The Indian state of Kerala which has been touted as one of the best performers in containing the spread of Coronavirus registered more cases from local community transmission on Friday than those detected in people who have returned to the state from outside. This is the first time that such an incident has been reported in the state and the development has raised fears that the spread of Covid-19 might be getting out of hands in the state for the first time. A total of 416 new positive cases were reported in the state on Friday out of which the majority 242 cases were found among people who had no travel history and did not come in contact with anyone who had travelled recently, according to a report by the Indian Express.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan whose government has won innumerable accolades across the world for handling the Covid-19 spread in the state so far was quoted as saying that the increase in locally transmitted cases could turn into a dangerous situation. He further said that like all major cities across the country, the state capital Thiruvananthapuram also seems to have turned into a super spreader where clusters of infection have grown rapidly.

The spike in the locally transmitted cases is certainly a cause of worry for the state administration but the overall situation in the state seems to be in control. Sentinel surveillance, which is a method of random testing to analyse the spread of the virus in a population, has found an extremely low number of Covid-19 positive cases. Out of a total of 17,079 random samples tested as part of the sentinel surveillance testing only 38 positive cases were found positive. The random testing was undertaken between June 1 and June 30, IE reported.

The overall positivity rate is just 0.22 per cent and the sentinel testing was undertaken amongst high risk groups including health professionals, nurses, people with high exposure, first and second primary contacts of a covid-19 positive patient among others, a state health official was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

Kerala is also facing the problem of the return of a large number of members of the diaspora from the Gulf countries. State government has made the antibody test mandatory for all the returnees from abroad. Those found having presence of antibodies in their blood are again tested by RT-PCR method before being allowed to go back to their homes.