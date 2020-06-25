Coronavirus: Spike in Delhi’s covid-19 number may not sustain for long

According to data from the health ministry, as of June 25, Delhi has reported 70,390 covid-19 infected cases with 2,365 deaths related to coronavirus, compared to Mumbai’s 69,528 cases. (Photo source: IE)

Coronavirus cases in Delhi: On Wednesday, Delhi became the city with the highest number of covid-19 infected people in the country as covid-19 cases in the city crossed the 70,000-mark on Wednesday, surpassing that of Mumbai. According to data from the health ministry, as of June 25, Delhi has reported 70,390 covid-19 infected cases with 2,365 deaths related to coronavirus, compared to Mumbai’s 69,528 cases.

In fact, the national capital has reported more than 40,000 cases in the past two weeks alone, whereas Mumbai has reported just 800 cases lesser than Delhi during the same period despite low number of testing. The situation in the national capital looks grim. However, the trend may not sustain for long. Thanks to the higher number of testing in the city, especially the recently approved rapid antigen tests, which give results in just 30 minutes, Delhi is witnessing the huge spike in covid-19 numbers. In just 10 days, the number of per day testing samples in the national capital has gone up close to 20,000 from about 5,000-7,000 testing samples, according to data from the Delhi health department. Till April-end, the city used to conduct just 4,000-5,000 per day sample testing. In fact, there were allegations of carrying out less number of testing, leading to a low number of detection.

However, after the continuous rise in the number of covid-19 cases and the subsequent intervention of the Union Health Ministry, testing for corornavirus in the city has increased over four times in just a few days.

The city has also started door-to-door screening for early detection of coronavirus. This helps in detecting possible infections early on, which helps health officials make their plan and strategy to limit the virus infections. This exercise, to some extent, might help bend the conornavirus curve in the city.

Delhi, on a mission mode, is adding covid-19 beds in the hospitals. The government is also converting hotels, Ashram as isolation centre. On Thursday, the Delhi government said covid care centres will be set up in banquet halls all over the city. Prices for coronaviruss treatment in the city have been capped to help the poor.

On the other hand, the number of testing has been slowed in Mumbai. The city has been conducting just 4,000-5,000 tests per day. There are good reports from areas like Dharavi. Soon Mumbai will increase its covid-19 testing capacity as the authority has already ordered 100,000 rapid antigen kits. Once these kits arrive and the city starts testing using these kits, the covid-19 number is bound to go higher, like Delhi.