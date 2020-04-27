  • MORE MARKET STATS

Coronavirus: SpiceJet operates freighter flight from Shanghai to Delhi carrying medical supplies

By: |
Published: April 27, 2020 6:05:40 PM

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Coronavirus, spicejet, spicejet flight from shanghai to delhi, DGCA,travel ban, COVID-19 pandemic, COVID-19 medical supplies, latest news on coronavirus updateThe budget carrier said it has operated close to 522 cargo flights since the lockdown began, carrying more than 3,993 tons of cargo.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, SpiceJet on Monday said it operated a freighter flight carrying approximately 18 tonnes of medical supplies from Shanghai to Delhi. The flight was operated on Sunday night, it said. India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus.

All commercial passenger flights have been suspended for this period. However, cargo flights, medical evacuation flights and special flights permitted by the aviation regulator DGCA are allowed to operate.

Related News

Also read| Check latest Coronavirus updates here: 

“SpiceJet freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from Shanghai landed in Delhi late last night (SG 7017). The aircraft carried approximately 18 tons of medical and emergency supplies,” the airline said in its press release.

The budget carrier said it has operated close to 522 cargo flights since the lockdown began, carrying more than 3,993 tons of cargo.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Coronavirus SpiceJet operates freighter flight from Shanghai to Delhi carrying medical supplies
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1How Coronavirus enters the body: Here’s what researchers have found
2China’s coronavirus pandemic epicenter Wuhan discharges last COVID-19 patient from hospital
3China seizes over 89 million shoddy face masks after global backlash