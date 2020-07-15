Coronavirus: Shopping to dining out and Gyming; Measure risks involved in various activities

Ranging from eating in a restaurant and buying grocery to walking in the park and attending a marriage ceremony, the list has provided an exhaustive list of activities along with the corresponding danger posed by the activities.
From shopping to dining out or gymming, how risky are your activities? With Coronavirus pandemic stretching its course of over 6 months across the world, the world has started limping back to normalcy persistent risks of Covid-19 notwithstanding. Warnings and guidelines to stay confined inside the homes and avoiding outer spaces have also started vanishing from the releases issued by the government and health authorities. However, people seem reluctant to go out in the open as the danger posed to their lives by the outer world weighs in on their minds and forces them to stay put.In order to help people gauge the degree of danger involved in varied public activities, the Texas Medical Association has released a chart grading different public activities along with the degree of danger posed by each activity. Ranging from eating in a restaurant and buying grocery to walking in the park and attending a marriage ceremony, the list has provided an exhaustive list of activities along with the corresponding danger posed by the activities.
The list has divided all the activities into 5 categories – Low risk, Low to Moderate risk, Moderate Risk, Moderate to High risk and High risk. The activities have also been marked between 1 and 9 where in 1 represents the least risk and 9 represents the most lethal exposure to the virus.
Low risk activities
Taking a meal out of the restaurant and eating at your home,
Going on a camp
Playing tennis
Pumping gasolene
Low to Moderate Risk Activities
Grocery shopping
Going for a walk
Playing golf
Staying at a hotel for two nights
Eating in an open air restaurant
Walking in a busy city area
Spending an hour at a playground
Waiting for your doctor in his sitting room.
Moderate Risk Activity
Having dinner at your friend’s place
Attending a backyard barbeque
Going to a beach
Shopping in a mall
Sending your kids to school
Swimming in a public pool
Working from your office for a week.
Moderate to High Risk category
Attending a wedding or funeral
Getting a haircut
Playing sports which involve close contact like Basketball or Football
Eating in a closed restaurant
Traveling on a plane
Shaking hands with people
High Risk Activities
Eating in a buffet
Attending a public gathering of more than a 500 people
Hitting your gym
Visiting an amusement park
Visiting a movie theatre or music concert
Going to a sports stadium
Frequenting a bar
The list will not only give people a clear picture about their priorities and capability to bear the accompanying risks but also bring an authoritative commentary on the amount of exposure to the virus involved in various activities.
