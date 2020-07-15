Coronavirus: Shopping to dining out and Gyming; Measure risks involved in various activities

However, people seem reluctant to go out in the open as the danger posed to their lives by the outer world weighs in on their minds and forces them to stay put.

From shopping to dining out or gymming, how risky are your activities? With Coronavirus pandemic stretching its course of over 6 months across the world, the world has started limping back to normalcy persistent risks of Covid-19 notwithstanding. Warnings and guidelines to stay confined inside the homes and avoiding outer spaces have also started vanishing from the releases issued by the government and health authorities. However, people seem reluctant to go out in the open as the danger posed to their lives by the outer world weighs in on their minds and forces them to stay put.In order to help people gauge the degree of danger involved in varied public activities, the Texas Medical Association has released a chart grading different public activities along with the degree of danger posed by each activity. Ranging from eating in a restaurant and buying grocery to walking in the park and attending a marriage ceremony, the list has provided an exhaustive list of activities along with the corresponding danger posed by the activities.

The list has divided all the activities into 5 categories – Low risk, Low to Moderate risk, Moderate Risk, Moderate to High risk and High risk. The activities have also been marked between 1 and 9 where in 1 represents the least risk and 9 represents the most lethal exposure to the virus.

Low risk activities

Taking a meal out of the restaurant and eating at your home,

Going on a camp

Playing tennis

Pumping gasolene

Low to Moderate Risk Activities

Grocery shopping

Going for a walk

Playing golf

Staying at a hotel for two nights

Eating in an open air restaurant

Walking in a busy city area

Spending an hour at a playground

Waiting for your doctor in his sitting room.

Moderate Risk Activity

Having dinner at your friend’s place

Attending a backyard barbeque

Going to a beach

Shopping in a mall

Sending your kids to school

Swimming in a public pool

Working from your office for a week.

Moderate to High Risk category

Attending a wedding or funeral

Getting a haircut

Playing sports which involve close contact like Basketball or Football

Eating in a closed restaurant

Traveling on a plane

Shaking hands with people

High Risk Activities

Eating in a buffet

Attending a public gathering of more than a 500 people

Hitting your gym

Visiting an amusement park

Visiting a movie theatre or music concert

Going to a sports stadium

Frequenting a bar

The list will not only give people a clear picture about their priorities and capability to bear the accompanying risks but also bring an authoritative commentary on the amount of exposure to the virus involved in various activities.