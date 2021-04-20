Lockdown last resort: In PM Modi’s new Covid strategy, focus on discipline – 5 key points

On a day when India recorded more than 2 lakh new coronavirus cases for the 6th straight day, PM Modi sounded firm in his resolve of the nation beating the virus. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Amid strong buzz over total corona lockdown in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in a TV broadcast on Tuesday. In his 20-minute-long speech, PM Modi admitted that the second wave of the coronavirus was like a ‘storm’ that has hit India. However, contrary to what many were expecting to be a lockdown announcement national address, PM Modi spoke about a new policy of self-discipline and a renewed focus on ‘micro-containment zones’. Lauding the healthcare workers, PM Modi said that he understands the struggles faced by each one of them. As India continues to battle the second wave of the Covid-19 infections, here are 5 key takeaways of PM Modi’s address to the nation:

1: On a day when India recorded more than 2 lakh new coronavirus cases for the 6th straight day, PM Modi sounded firm in his resolve of the nation beating the virus. While he said that things were tough, he made it clear that the forward plan for the nation would be only based on courage and determination.

2: PM Modi addressed the issue of oxygen supply. PM Modi said that he was aware of the shortage faced by the state governments. Without elaborating much, PM Modi said that the Centre is making all possible arrangements to meet the spurt in Oxygen supply in various parts of the country.

3: PM Modi said that India can beat the virus with vaccine and increasing the numbers of bed across the country to treat those suffering from acute symptoms due to Covid-19 infection. PM Modi said that, to date, 12 crore Indians have been inoculated. He also spoke about the May 1st phase of the mass vaccination drive.

4: Though PM Modi didn’t term it explicitly, he addressed the issue of the exodus of the migrant workforce. He said that the state governments should ensure that those people belonging to the floating population must be vaccinated within the cities. He also said that states must ensure new trust-building measures to help the migrants.

5: The most important takeaway of the PM’s address was that he requested the states to consider the ‘lockdown as the very last resort.’ He also asked the youngsters to form discipline committees to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour at the local level. He said that if each one of us takes this pledge, no state or city would form containment zones.