Coronavirus second wave in Maharashtra: With 5,185 Covid-19 cases Mumbai reports a new high

There are 39 active containment zones, which include slums and chawls, while 432 buildings have been sealed in the city so far after patients were found there.
Mumbai on Wednesday reported its highest one-day rise in COVID-19 cases so far with 5,185 new infections coming to light, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). It took the caseload in the country’s financial capital to 3,74,611, the civic body said.
With six deaths, the fatality count stood at 11,606.