Coronavirus second wave in India: Several states extend restrictions, lockdown; Check details

Coronavirus lockdown in India: India has been battling a severe second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, and in order to stop the rapid spread of the virus, several states in the country are announcing either lockdowns or restrictions on movement of people. Across India, several states have placed curbs, with West Bengal on Saturday becoming the largest state in the country to impose a lockdown, according to a report in IE. Here’s a look at all the states where a lockdown has been placed or extended.

West Bengal: On Saturday, the newly formed West Bengal government announced that a complete lockdown would remain in place throughout the state, beginning from 6 am on Sunday and ending at 6 pm on May 30, meaning that the residents would be placed under a state of complete lockdown for about 15 days. Apart from this, a night curfew would also remain in place from 9 pm to 5 am in the state.

Himachal Pradesh has also announced an extension of curfew restrictions across the state till May 26.

Maharashtra: The state would remain under lockdown-like restrictions till the morning of June 1, and under the new rules, people entering the state would have to have a mandatory negative RT-PCR test. Apart from this, the state has also placed curbs on people arriving from “sensitive origins”.

Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh has also on Monday announced a complete lockdown, extending the lockdown-like restrictions in the state till May-end.

Delhi: Delhi has been extending the lockdown on a weekly basis for nearly a month, and following suit, a similar extension was announced by the state government on Sunday, now extending the restrictions till 5 am on May 24. During this lockdown, the Delhi Metro will remain shut, and only essential services would continue.

Haryana: The stringent state-wide lockdown called “Surakshit Haryana” was on Sunday extended till May 24 in the state, as announced by the state Home Minister Anil Vij.

Uttar Pradesh: In the fifth extension of lockdown that the state has seen recently, the Yogi Adityanath-led state government has announced that the curfew imposed in the state will continue till 7 am on May 24.

Jammu and Kashmir: The UT administration had placed the state under a curfew on April 29, and now the curfew has been extended in all of the 20 districts till May 24.

Jharkhand: On April 22, Jharkhand had announced a partial lockdown in the state, and now, the lockdown had been extended to remain in force till May 27, with a few more restrictions. The state has restricted the movement of buses, whether inter-state or intra-state, and private vehicles would now need to possess e-pass issued by the district authorities to move.

Chhattisgarh: District administrations of all the 28 districts in the state have been asked to keep the lockdown restrictions in place till the end of the month.

Kerala: On Friday, the southern state of Kerala announced that the lockdown would be extended till May 23, keeping in view the high positivity rate currently being recorded there. Moreover, four districts where a rise in the cases is being witnessed – Malappuram, Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur – have now been placed under even more stringent measures.

Meanwhile, Karnataka is mulling whether it should extend the lockdown or not.