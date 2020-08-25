Coronavirus second wave: Experts reveal ways to prevent the phenomenon

Countries such as South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Vietnam, Philippines, North Korea, Indonesia have battled the second wave. (Reuters image)

Coronavirus second wave in India possible? India is witnessing a COVID19 recovery rate of 75.92 per cent with the number of discharged patients crossing 24 lakh mark. So far, there is no official study and research that suggest the prevalence of the second wave in the country. But we need to be cautious as several countries in Asia are experiencing the second wave of Coronavirus. Australia is the latest country that is battling the second wave. Australian state Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews has vowed that “this second wave” will be defeated.

Countries such as South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Vietnam, Philippines, North Korea, Indonesia have battled the second wave, as per Reuters report. Experts around the world have been predicting a second wave of coronavirus infection.

Experts have said that acting fast is going to be pivotal to check the Second Wave of Covid-19 and many countries can avoid it if they decided to move deftly based on experiences learned during the ongoing pandemic situation and lockdown scenarios.

“If you’re slow, you have a much larger base number of infections and that’s much more difficult to control. Even when you put really severe restrictions in place, you’ve already got spread happening at a level that’s very difficult to contain,” Mark Dybul, a professor of global health at Georgetown University Medical Center and former head of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria was quoted as saying by Bloomberg.

Coronavirus world cases and deaths: Around the world, as many as 2,35,72,494 people have been infected by the Coronavirus. The US, Brazil, India, Russia, and South Africa are the five worst-hit nations in terms of coronavirus cases. So far, 8,11,874 people have died due to COVID19. The US, Brazil, Mexico, India, and the UK have recorded the most number of deaths.