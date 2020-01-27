Coronavirus scare in India: Bihar girl shows symptoms of virus, under medical watch

India is looking at various options to bring back Indians who are stranded in Wuhan, which is the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak

China’s coronavirus is creating a scare worldwide and India is no exception. Reports indicate that no cases have been detected in India yet. However, concerns have risen once again. A girl from Bihar’s Chapra has been showing symptoms similar to those of China’s deadly coronavirus after she returned from China, according to an ANI update. The girl was earlier admitted to the ICU ward of a hospital in Chapra, but she is now being shifted to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH). Details are awaited on the same.

Earlier on Sunday, a doctor in Rajasthan was also feared to have contracted the virus after he returned from China after completing his MBBS degree, according to an HT report. The doctor’s blood samples will be sent to Pune to confirm whether he is suffering from coronavirus or not, the report quoted the state health department as saying. The department also told officials to ensure that the doctor has been kept in an isolation ward and that his family is also screened for the potential presence of the virus.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry said that till Sunday as many as 29,707 inbound passengers were screened for the virus at seven identified airports. These passengers were travelling on 137 flights and all tested negative. However, after cases of coronavirus emerged in Nepal, health teams of areas adjoining Nepal have been told to increase their vigil.

Apart from this, on Sunday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that India is looking at various options to bring back Indians who are stranded in Wuhan, which is the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak. Kumar added that the ministry is also in contact with the Chinese authorities on the possible travel option through which Indian nationals, mostly students, stuck in China can be brought back to the country. He further said that according to the information received by India so far, no Indian national stuck in Wuhan has yet contracted the deadly disease and food and water supplies are being provided to them.

Moreover, the Embassy of India in Beijing has opened a third helpline number to help the citizens, due to a large number of calls being received on the other two number.

Considering the outbreak of the disease the Chinese authorities have closed off Wuhan and 12 other cities in an attempt to prevent further spread of the coronavirus. So far, at least 80 people have been killed by the virus in China and another 2,800 have been infected. A total of 43 cases of coronavirus have been reported from other countries, the maximum of which come from Thailand, where eight cases have been confirmed. Recently, the US reported its fifth case of coronavirus infection. In India, more than 100 people from Kerala and Maharashtra have been kept under observation to screen the possible presence of the coronavirus.

The fast spread of coronavirus is creating a panic situation among health experts across the world. Most countries have issued advisories and precautionary measures the citizens should take against the virus which attacks the respiratory system of the patient.

The experts also fear that coronavirus could cause a repeat of the deadly SARS infection that broke out in 2002-03 in China and ended up killing over 770 people in a worldwide attack. The coronavirus can also cause SARS, which is a major cause of concern for the officials.