Coronavirus scare: Government releases school advisory; check details

Coronavirus prevention: Since the novel coronavirus has widened its reach in India, fear among people has spread. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued many guidelines for preventing the impact of COVID-19. In a recent advisor, the Health Ministry has laid down some measures for schools in order to curb the Coronavirus outbreak.

Here are some guidelines for school for preventing Coronavirus:

During the day, schools should not arrange large gatherings of students like morning assembly.

Any staff member or student, who has travelled to any country that is affected COVID-19 in the last 28 days, is advised to be home quarantined for 14 days.

All teachers are expected to keep a check on students and look for any symptoms or signs like coughing, cold or breathing problem. If any child possesses these symptoms, his/her parents should be asked for getting the child tested.

School is advised to ask parents not to send their children until the treating doctor says so.

School staff should guide students and each other about hygienic practices like frequent washing of hands with soap and water, use of alcohol bases sanitizers, covering mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing among others.

The government has also advised getting the frequently touched surfaces like doorknobs, desks, switches, and hand railings disinfected.

School should have alcohol-based sanitizers as well as hand rubs at frequented spots of school.

School restrooms should have the availability of soap and water at all times.

Every classroom and restroom should have foot-operated dustbins along with plastic bags.

In school hostels, students and staff should be monitored on a regular basis and if in doubt, an examination by the nearby health facility.

The government has also opened helplines for those who suspect COVID-19 infection. The related authorities can be contacted 24×7 on +91-11-2397046 or could also be reached through ncov2019@gmail.com.

Meanwhile, in Noida, two schools have suspended classes. One among the two has also cancelled final exams for students.