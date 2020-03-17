Coronavirus scare: All you need to know about masks; when and how to wear it

If you are wearing a mask, it is important to ensure that you are doing it the right way.

Fighting Coronavirus has been one of the major concerns for people across the world. As the governments have been advising precautionary measures such as washing hands, using face masks and avoiding social interactions, people have become aware of how to take care of themselves. While many have been wearing masks so they do not contract the novel Coronavirus, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in its recent notification says that not all people are required to wear masks. If not all then who should wear masks?

When to wear a mask?

The Health Ministry suggests one should only wear a masks when:

You are showing symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing, which could indicate Coronavirus infection.

You are taking care of a COVID-19 infected or suspected person.

You are any health worker who is looking after people with respiratory problems.

How to wear a mask?

If you are wearing a mask, it is important to ensure that you are doing it the right way because if the mask is worn wrong, it won’t help you. Therefore, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also laid down some points that will help people wear masks properly.

While unfolding the pleats of the mask, it’s crucial to ensure they are facing down.

Place the mask on your face in a way that it covers the nose and mouth completely and there are no gaps from both sides. One can adjust from sides to fix it.

Hold the mask from stings and avoid touching the mask while wearing.

The mask should not be kept hanging from the neck.

It is advisable to change the mask every six hours or once it is wet.

Do not reuse a mask which is disposable. Also, make sure that the disinfected mask is dumped into a closed bin.

Don’t touch the exterior of the mask as they have risk of contamination.

After you have removed the mask, make sure you wash your hands with soap and water properly.

These are some of the guidelines the government has issued for preventing the spread of the novel Coronavirus. Meanwhile, in India, two deaths have been reported among the 114 COVID-19 positive cases.