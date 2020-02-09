Coronavirus risk: India one of the most prone nations to novel coronavirus, says study

The report has taken into consideration the number of cases that are spread across mainland China and the closure of the Wuhan airport as a mitigation strategy by the Chinese authorities.
Coronavirus risk: India is among the 30 most prone nations to import cases of the virus! According to a recent study by the Humboldt University in Berlin, India is the 17th most prone country to import cases of the virus. The university’s Relative Import Risk Assessment report has used a model based on the availability of air transportation to rank the countries according to the possible risk of being the destination of people infected with the coronavirus. The study has measured the import risk at airports where passengers from China are most likely to go and the countries have been ranked based on the cumulative risk of all of its airports.
What does the report mean by relative import risk?
According to the university’s report, the relative import risk of a country is the percentage of people boarding from the affected area likely to have an airport in the concerned country as the final destination. Therefore, in this context, the relative import risk is the percentage of people boarding from China likely to have the studied 30 countries as destinations.
Which country has the highest relative import risk?
The report stated that relative import risk within the airports in China is 85%. The remaining 15% is spread across the globe. Among the non-Chinese airport, Thailand is the most prone country to import people affected with coronavirus, having a relative import risk of 2.179%. Thailand is followed by Japan with 1.715% risk, South Korea with 1.101% risk and Hong Kong with 0.980% risk.
According to the university’s report, India is at the 17th position among the 30 countries most prone to importing people affected with coronavirus. The relative import risk of India is 0.219%. In India, Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi is the most prone, with a relative import risk of 0.066%, followed by Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, which has an import risk of 0.34%. Mumbai airport is followed by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata with 0.020% risk, Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru with 0.018%, Chennai International Airport with 0.0015%, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad with 0.010% and Cochin International Airport with 0.007% risk.
Among the Asian continent, the report has given the list of 10 most prone nations. Thankfully, India does not fall among the 10 most prone nations on the Asian continent. Moreover, no Indian airport falls among the 40 most prone non-Chinese airports in the world.
The report has taken into consideration the number of cases that are spread across mainland China and the closure of the Wuhan airport as a mitigation strategy by the Chinese authorities. Before the airport was closed, while India was still on the 17th position with regards to the risk, its relative import risk was 0.127%, with Delhi airport having a risk of 0.040%.
