Coronavirus risk: India one of the most prone nations to novel coronavirus, says study

Before the Wuhan airport was closed, India’s risk of importing coronavirus was more.

Coronavirus risk: India is among the 30 most prone nations to import cases of the virus! According to a recent study by the Humboldt University in Berlin, India is the 17th most prone country to import cases of the virus. The university’s Relative Import Risk Assessment report has used a model based on the availability of air transportation to rank the countries according to the possible risk of being the destination of people infected with the coronavirus. The study has measured the import risk at airports where passengers from China are most likely to go and the countries have been ranked based on the cumulative risk of all of its airports.

Also read | Coronavirus: DGCA suspends pre-flight alcohol test at Kerala airports

What does the report mean by relative import risk?

According to the university’s report, the relative import risk of a country is the percentage of people boarding from the affected area likely to have an airport in the concerned country as the final destination. Therefore, in this context, the relative import risk is the percentage of people boarding from China likely to have the studied 30 countries as destinations.

Which country has the highest relative import risk?

The report stated that relative import risk within the airports in China is 85%. The remaining 15% is spread across the globe. Among the non-Chinese airport, Thailand is the most prone country to import people affected with coronavirus, having a relative import risk of 2.179%. Thailand is followed by Japan with 1.715% risk, South Korea with 1.101% risk and Hong Kong with 0.980% risk.

What does the report say about the import risk of India?