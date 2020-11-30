Coronavirus restrictions in Tamil Nadu extended till December 30 – check other guidelines

The government in another major decision has said that the capital city Chennai's Marina beach would be thrown open for the general public from the middle of the next month.

Coronavirus related restrictions are going to remain in place in the state of Tamil Nadu till the end of December, according to the decision taken by the state government, news agency ANI reported. However, in a major decision related to the college students, the state government has allowed the classes of students in their graduation final year from December 7. The decision to allow the classes for the final year undergraduate students has been taken to enable the students to complete their degree courses on time and sit for the final year exams.

The government in another major decision has said that the capital city Chennai’s Marina beach would be thrown open for the general public from the middle of the next month. The famous urban beach which also attracts a large number of tourists will be allowed to open from December 14, ANI reported.

In line with the guidelines taken by other state governments, the Tamil Nadu government will also allow social, religious and political gatherings from December 14 with a cap on the maximum number of participants at such events. Up to a total number of 200 people will be allowed to gather at a place for different gatherings from December 14, according to the decision taken by the state government. Earlier, the government had taken back its order which allowed the assembly of people at such events from November 16, amidst the fears of a second wave in the Southern state.

The government had in its decision taken on November 12 taken back its order that allowed the assembly of guests from December 16 up to a maximum number of 100 guests. While withdrawing its earlier order, the government had said that it was revoking its earlier order due to numerous incidents of the assembly of people at different venues during the festival season.

The total number of Covid-19 cases traced in the state on Sunday was 1459, according to the latest data released by the health department of the state government. The addition of new cases on Sunday has taken the tally of cases in the state to 7,80,505. The number of active cases has been on a decline not only in the state of Tamil Nadu state but also its neighbouring states including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka among others.