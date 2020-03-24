Coronavirus: Reliance gives India its first COVID-dedicated hospital in Maharashtra

To make the treatment of patients more effective, all the beds have been fitted with crucial equipment. (Image: Twitter/ Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital)

Coronavirus in India: As the outbreak of coronavirus in India is getting more and more severe, Maharashtra has emerged as the most-affected state in the country, with 101 positive cases, according to news agency ANI. Amid this pandemic, Reliance Industries has set up India’s first hospital dedicated to dealing with coronavirus-induced COVID-19, ANI reported.

Catch live updates on coronavirus here

The facility, called Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, has been established by the Reliance Foundation in collaboration with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and has 100 beds, the foundation informed in a tweet. Fully funded by the Reliance Foundation, the facility at the SevenHills Hospital is the first-of-its-kind centre and has a room with negative pressure to prevent cross contamination and to aid in controlling the infection, the foundation further revealed.

To make the treatment of patients more effective, all the beds have been fitted with crucial equipment like ventilators, patient-monitoring devices, dialysis machines and pacemakers, apart from all other required infrastructure. Special medical facilities will also be provided by the hospital to quarantined travellers from notified countries, the foundation revealed.

Apart from that, RIL is also enhancing its capacity and is aiming to produce as many as 1 lakh masks a day, to tackle the shortage in the country. Moreover, large number of protective equipment like suits and garments are being made by RIL for the healthcare workers who are the country’s frontline defence against the infection.

Reliance Life Sciences, which is a biotechnology initiative taken by the Reliance Group, is also importing more test kits and consumables to ensure that the testing mechanism in the country is effective, the foundation informed, adding that their doctors and researchers are working overtime to help find a cure for this disease.

Coronavirus first came to India at the end of January this year, when three patients in Kerala tested positive. However, they soon recovered and India was free of any cases for nearly a month, when at the end of February, a large influx of cases from Italy surfaced. Since then, the virus has been spreading in the country, with 446 active cases across 23 states and Union Territories as of 8.45 am on Tuesday. So far, 9 people have died due to the virus in India.