Coronavirus reinfection: Scientists say there is no need to panic right now

COVID-19: With one case each coming from Hong Kong, Netherlands and Belgium, cases regarding Coronavirus reinfection have surfaced. However, scientists are of belief that there is no need to be alarmed right now. A report by PTI said that although there is a commotion of herd immunity not being enough to curb Coronavirus transmission, scientists are looking forward to more studies for a more reliable analysis regarding Coronavirus reinfection. Citing Belgian virologist Marc Van Ranst, the report highlighted that recent cases of reinfection are not enough to draw a wide conclusion.

Researchers who have analysed the viral genomes from the patient having the second episode of COVID-19 infection, noted that the patient has a different strain of virus after recovering from the deadly infection the first time. Similar reports came out from Belgium and the Netherlands, the report said. Further, the scientists in Hong Kong asserted that the chances to curb the ongoing pandemic with herd immunity are bleak. There is no clarity on how frequent reinfections are, therefore it will be difficult to make any statement on it as of now. Ranst also pointed out worries regarding reinfection that it may impact the vaccination programme as well.

Immunologist Satyajit Rath, according to the report, too highlighted that individual patient case studies cannot lead to the conclusions on the immune system working against the virus. He said that even scientists do not know anything regarding the interactions of immunity along with reinfection in such patients, at a time when there are only three such cases in the world. Therefore, the scientists said that people need not be alarmed but they also “must not be complacent.”

It is to note that Coronavirus cases across the globe have crossed 24 million where the death toll has reached more than 820,000.