Coronavirus Red, Orange, Green zones in India: What’s not allowed and what is, from salons to e-commerce

State can put restrictions again if there are signs of increase in the Coronavirus transmission.

Coronavirus Red, Orange, Green Containment zones in India: In the latest announcement by Central government, the nationwide lockdown has been extended for two more weeks. However, this time there have been some relaxations provided by the government. These relaxations differ from district to district, depending upon the zone they fall in. The Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier divided the districts into three zones- red, orange and green. Depending on what zone it is, relaxations will be implemented. Below mentioned are the details of what is allowed in red, orange and green zones and what is still prohibited.

Relaxations and prohibitions during lockdown are as follows:

Throughout the country: Inter-state travelling by road, train or flights is not permitted across the country despite any zone. Educational institutions shall remain closed (only online classes) along with hotels, restaurants, resorts, gym, cinema halls, malls, bars, places of worship and any other social or political gathering. Apart from this, there is a ban on travelling for non-essentials between 7 pm to 7 am.

Red Zone: According to the information provided by the government, some relations will be given to areas that are outside containment zones. It has allowed some movement of vehicles for permitted activities, that too with a maximum of 2 persons apart from the driver. For two-wheelers, pillion riders are not allowed. Moreover, a permit for industrial establishments to work in urban areas has also been given. This includes manufacturing of essential products, IT hardware, construction of renewable energy products among others. Standalones shops with essential or non-essential products have been allowed to work along with practising social distancing. Like before, e-commerce will continue for essential goods and services. Private sector companies can also operate with 33 per cent of employees.

For rural areas, a large number of activities have been allowed that include MNREGA works, opening of shops (except shopping malls), agricultural activities, animal husbandry activities, financial sector among others. “Public utilities, e.g, water, utilities in power, waste management, sanitation, telecommunications and internet will remain open, along with allowance in courier and postal services,” said the government notice. However it is to note that these activities will only be permitted under supervision and maintaining social distancing.

What’s not allowed in the Red Zone? Despite some relaxations outside the containment area, plying of public transportation like buses, trains are not allowed across the country. For containment, restrictions remain the same as previous ones with no movement other than for the essentials. Places of large gatherings will still remain close.

Orange Zone: Apart from interstate and intrastate plying of buses, all activities that are allowed for the red zone (outside the containment area) will also be allowed for the orange zone. Other than this, taxi services with two passengers (other than the driver) have now been allowed followed by inter-district movement of people. In the case of two-wheelers, pillion riders are also allowed.

Green Zone: The government has allowed all the activities in this zone apart from those that are restricted across the country. Buses and depots are allowed to function with 50 per cent of their capacity.

Barber shops, salons, liquor shops, e-commerce allowed in Orange, green zones

The Home Ministry today clarified that barber shops and salons will be allowed to operate in green and orange zones during the third phase of the lockdown beginning May 4. Sale of non-essential items by e-commerce platforms will also be allowed in these zones. There are no restrictions on sale of non-essential items by e-commerce platforms in green and orange zones, a home ministry spokesperson told PTI, adding that barber shops and salons are also allowed to open in these areas.

Liquor sales also allowed in Green and Orange zones and in Red zones if stand-alone shops

Despite all the relaxation, the central government has asked the state government to put restrictions on the activities that are now permitted if there are signs of Coronavirus transmission within the state or union territories.