Coronavirus: Quarantine wards set up in Mumbai, Delhi hospitals to observe passengers screened with these signs

In the capital, AIIMS has set up a quarantine ward in anticipation of any suspected coronavirus case. The Director of AIIMS, Dr Randeep Guleria was quoted by ANI as saying that the institution was well-prepared to take care of patients infected by the coronavirus. Apart from an isolation ward, the hospital has kept ready stocks of surgical masks and hand sanitizers for caregivers and healthcare workers, and all measures were in place to ensure that the infection did not spread, Dr Guleria told ANI.

As per the World Health Organisation, coronavirus leads to symptoms ranging from fever, cough, breathing difficulties to shortness of breath. The virus is a part of a family of a large group of viruses that lead to common cold, flu to acute respiratory syndrome in certain cases, but the strain that has lead to deaths in China is a rare virus, PTI reported.

Maharashtra health department’s surveillance officer, Dr Pradeep Awate, was quoted in the report as saying that apart from China, cases of coronavirus have also been reported from Thailand, Japan, South Korea and from the United States. He added that in the next 28 days authorities will follow-up with all passengers returning from the countries that have reported coronavirus cases to check whether they have developed any symptoms connected with coronavirus. There is no cause for panic, Dr Awate told PTI, as no case of the coronavirus has yet been reported in the country.