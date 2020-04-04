Coronavirus Prevention: Disinfection tunnels in Mysore for grocery buyers

People are asked to walk inside the tunnel for at least three to four seconds. Image: IE

Coronavirus Update: In Mysore city, a new way of preventive measure has been taken by the city corporation that is disinfection tunnels. The tunnel is built at the entrance of exhibition ground market in Mysore, the Indian Express reported. According to the report, all those who are there to buy groceries have to pass via a disinfection tunnel before entering the market. The step was taken in order to contain the novel Coronavirus infection and prevent it from spreading further. People are asked to walk inside the tunnel for at least three to four seconds, the report said.

Within tunnels, nozzles are fitted on the top of the tunnel that will spray disinfectant solution on people while they walk, the report said. Citing Dr Nagaraj, Mysore City Corporation health officer, the report highlighted that Sodium Hypochlorite (NaOCl) with a water-base at 0.5 ppm in a fine mist is being sprayed through the nozzles that are fitted in the tunnel. Dr Nagaraj has also informed that people who are visiting, are also advised to lift their hands with their palm facing front. This is likely to ensure that disinfectant is disseminated effectively. The report stated that a similar approach will also be replicated at Bannimantap and Lalitha Mahal in the city as well.

The disinfectant tunnel was first built by Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur district administration to disinfect the tunnel in Thennampalayam vegetable market. Meanwhile, Mysore’s health administration has identified the city as a part of 25 hotspots identified in the country. Nanjangud town in Mysuru district, the report said, has become a cluster of COVID-19 cases. This came after 19 employees of Jubilant Life Sciences, a pharma company in Nanjangud, were tested positive for Coronavirus infection. Surprisingly, all the identified workers did not have a travel history. The city has a total of 21 coronavirus positive cases while 1,463 have been kept under quarantine.