Coronavirus precautions: How to consume packaged milk safely; check FSSAI guidelines

The latest advisory has been issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on how to safely handle the packaged milk which can become one of the biggest carriers of the virus.

Wondering how to consume packaged milk safely? That is a valid question in today’s times. With Covid-19 becoming a part of our life and positive cases breaking new records everyday, it has become extremely important to ensure that we do not let our guard down when it comes to maintaining physical distancing and taking adequate precautions. By now everybody is aware of the dangers the virus poses to our lives and most people are also leaving no stone unturned in following varied guidelines and instructions. Government organisations and health bodies are also issuing advisories in order to help people ensure their safety and avoid getting entangled in a maze of rumours prevalent on social media. The latest advisory has been issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on how to safely handle the packaged milk which can become one of the biggest carriers of the virus. As the milk is a perishable product and cannot be hoarded for more than a day or two, it becomes utterly important to ensure that it is properly sanitised and does not become a carrier of the virus.

FSSAI guidelines on how to safely consume packaged milk

In a detailed pictorial guideline issued from its twitter handle, FSSAI has enumerated the various steps that are to be followed in succession starting from buying the packet from the shop, sanitising it and heating it to the extreme in order to kill the possible traces of the deadly virus.

1. One should maintain a safe distance at the milk kiosk or grocery shop while wearing a face mask and avoiding places where there are more people. Standing in a queue to wait for your turn and ensuring that the people around you and the shopkeeper have worn their masks properly is also emphasised.

2. As the milk packet has to be heated and stored in the refrigerator immediately, one should thoroughly wash the packet of milk with water and allow it to be drained of the last droplets of the water so that the water does not get mixed with the milk.

3. Before pouring the milk in the heating pan, one should wash hands properly so that no germs can get transmitted to the pan and other kitchen utensils.

4. Always cut the packet with a scissor or a blade and pour the milk in the pan. After cutting the milk packet and pouring its content, one should heat the milk to the extreme so that all the probable germs of the virus get neutralised.

A major population has been following many of these steps already but the official guidelines will not only allay the doubts and fears of the people about consuming milk but also rein in the more vigilant lot who might be scrubbing the milk packet with soap and doing other bizarre things to ward off the virus.

More and more guidelines like these will not only spread awareness about the safety precautions but also make people more confident about living with Coronavirus as it runs its course.